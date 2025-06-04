Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $425,000 Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 325.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $359.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. Wall Street Zen downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.