Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $2.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Several analysts have issued reports on OPAD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

