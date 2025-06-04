What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Senseonics Q2 Earnings?

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Senseonics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SENS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Senseonics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

