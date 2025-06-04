Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Seaboard by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEB stock opened at $2,740.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,585.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,669.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,365.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,324.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

