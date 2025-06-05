Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Aviva Trading Down 1.1%
AVVIY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.
About Aviva
