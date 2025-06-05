Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Down 1.1%

AVVIY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.