Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in May

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aviva Trading Down 1.1%

AVVIY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

