Daniel P. Emerson Sells 27,056 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $229.18 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,510,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,036,000 after buying an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,567,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

