Daniel P. Emerson Sells 27,056 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $229.18 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after buying an additional 142,450,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,510,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,036,000 after buying an additional 424,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,770,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,567,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
