Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,465.99 ($33.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,696 ($36.54). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,684 ($36.37), with a volume of 353,131 shares changing hands.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,559.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,465.99. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.