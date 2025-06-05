Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,465.99 ($33.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,696 ($36.54). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,684 ($36.37), with a volume of 353,131 shares changing hands.
Bellway Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,559.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,465.99. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Bellway had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bellway Increases Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
