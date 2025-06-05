Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.25. 1,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.4%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

About Enterprise Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp ( NASDAQ:EFSCP Free Report ) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

