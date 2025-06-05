Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $311,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,719,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $51.52 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $919.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

