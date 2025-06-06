Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Relx by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Relx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

