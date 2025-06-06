Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Institutional Trading of Relx
Relx Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Relx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
