Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

