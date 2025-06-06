Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,248 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,072 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,764,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,444,000.

QYLD opened at $16.48 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

