Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,447,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,498,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.83, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

