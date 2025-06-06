Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

