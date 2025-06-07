BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $6.45. BioLineRx shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 966,365 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLRX
BioLineRx Price Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative return on equity of 163.37% and a negative net margin of 90.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
