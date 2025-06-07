First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.68 and traded as high as $42.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 572,236 shares traded.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,327,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,740,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,007,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,428 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,084,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after buying an additional 382,304 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

