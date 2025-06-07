Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

