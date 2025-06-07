HWG Holdings LP Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

