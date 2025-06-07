Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $3,211,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.

On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.

Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

