Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $3,211,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,477 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $3,242,178.91.
- On Wednesday, May 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,442,796.80.
- On Monday, May 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,437,274.52.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,838,919.24.
- On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36.
Rubrik Stock Performance
RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Robocap Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
