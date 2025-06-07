Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.12). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 117,087 shares traded.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UJO

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.33. The firm has a market cap of £10.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Jack Oil had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Jack Oil plc will post 1.7711172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.