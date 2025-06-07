AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,729.05 ($23.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,770 ($23.94). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,765 ($23.88), with a volume of 152,133 shares traded.
ABDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.85) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 37.50 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 EPS for the current year.
AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.
