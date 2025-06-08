Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $40.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.