Merit Financial Group LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,482,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

PDP opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

