UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 566,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

