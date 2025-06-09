SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGPT. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IGPT stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $436.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.