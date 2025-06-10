Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.60. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

