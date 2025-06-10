UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

