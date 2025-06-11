OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $82,000 in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $60,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,308. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

LTBR stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.