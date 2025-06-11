OLD National Bancorp IN Has $262,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allegion were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

