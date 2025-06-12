McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Sell Rating from Redburn Atlantic

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $319.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

