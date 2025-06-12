Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

