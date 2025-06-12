HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LPCN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.34. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

