Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northland Power Q2 Earnings

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Sunday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

TSE NPI opened at C$21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$24.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -219.84%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

