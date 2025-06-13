Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:AFN Q2 Earnings

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFN. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.86.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 0.0%

TSE AFN opened at C$40.98 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$30.81 and a 1-year high of C$58.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

