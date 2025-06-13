Q2 EPS Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Reduced by Analyst

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.00.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 5.6%

TSE:TXG opened at C$48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.85. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.01 and a 1-year high of C$49.07.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.