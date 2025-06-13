Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $28.85. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 1,257,503 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
