Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

TSE DBM opened at C$8.74 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

