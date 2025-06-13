Fredrik Widlund Buys 228 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($204.87).

On Monday, June 2nd, Fredrik Widlund bought 41,669 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,251.47 ($35,740.60).

CLS stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.91) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.33.

CLS ( LON:CLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.32)) EPS for the quarter. CLS had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 134.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CLS Holdings plc will post 10.0104167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 4.17%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.42%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.55) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

