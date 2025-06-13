William Floydd Buys 83 Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider William Floydd bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($203.40).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.07. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 140.10 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 272.40 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current year.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.