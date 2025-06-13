Q2 Earnings Estimate for Pegasystems Issued By DA Davidson

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of PEGA opened at $101.21 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $61,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $17,098. This represents a 78.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $2,154,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,184,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,599,443.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,185 shares of company stock worth $7,981,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

