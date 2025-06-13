HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for LYRA Earnings

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($7.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($9.00). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($11.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($15.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.25) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 12.2%

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.50) by $1.50. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,635.76% and a negative return on equity of 125.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.