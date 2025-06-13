Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 35,196 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 35,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($13.11), for a total transaction of £338,937.48 ($461,453.34).

Savills Stock Performance

Savills stock opened at GBX 980 ($13.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 858.89 ($11.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.67). The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 949.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,001.66.

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savills

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

