Q2 Earnings Estimate for MBRX Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Nik forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($7.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MBRX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,414 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.