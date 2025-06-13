Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.32.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $1,393,876 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

