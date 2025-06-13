Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for Nucor Q2 Earnings

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.1%

NUE stock opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.