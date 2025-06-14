Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

TSE:AEM opened at C$169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$87.37 and a 1 year high of C$175.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total value of C$2,029,632.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$3,379,960.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,493,360. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

