Celestica (TSE:CLS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.50.

Celestica Stock Down 4.3%

TSE CLS opened at C$170.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$55.10 and a 52 week high of C$206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

