Short Interest in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Expands By 400.0%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PINK stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

