CX Institutional Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 433,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

