Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $241,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $584,980. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.